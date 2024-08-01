Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) recently:

7/18/2024 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($56.60) to GBX 4,500 ($57.89). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($34.99) to GBX 2,650 ($34.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.16) price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/12/2024 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.01) price target on the stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,143 ($27.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 2,069 ($26.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.83). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,246.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,294.70.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.