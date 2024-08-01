Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $68.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

