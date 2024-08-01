Wells Fargo & Company Raises Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $103.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.14.
Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
