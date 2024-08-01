Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. Welltower has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.
Insider Transactions at Welltower
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
