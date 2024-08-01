West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.9 %

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$122.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -109.46%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.