West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WFG
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.9 %
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -109.46%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.