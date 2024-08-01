Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.05. Western Union shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 442,852 shares trading hands.
The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
