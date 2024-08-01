Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 1.7%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 948,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,309,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Westminster Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Hughes purchased 191,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,404.84). In other news, insider Mark Hughes acquired 191,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,404.84). Also, insider Peter Fowler acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,139.18). 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.