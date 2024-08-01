Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

WWR stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.