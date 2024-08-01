WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

