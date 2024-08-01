William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. Kforce has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 3.56%. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 59.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

