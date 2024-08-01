William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SES AI in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for SES AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SES AI’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE SES opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. SES AI has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SES AI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

