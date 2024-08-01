William Blair Weighs in on Repligen Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

Repligen stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 669.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

