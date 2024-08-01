William Blair Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Shares of WSO opened at $489.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.11 and its 200-day moving average is $441.29. Watsco has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

