Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.69.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,171,039. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

