WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $9,737,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

