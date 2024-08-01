WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WM Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.08 on Thursday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.
