WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.08 on Thursday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $34,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 694,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,760.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,557 shares of company stock valued at $199,783. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

