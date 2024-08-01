Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.71% of Workiva worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Workiva Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

