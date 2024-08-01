WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$255.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$235.00 to C$255.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$238.83.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$229.34 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The company has a market cap of C$28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$213.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

