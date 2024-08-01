X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

A number of research firms have commented on XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

