Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XNCR. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xencor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

