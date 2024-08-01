Xeris Biopharma (XERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

XERS stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $367.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

