Xometry (XMTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Xometry has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

