XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $122,213.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.