Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.08.
Xylem Stock Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem
In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
