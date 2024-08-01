Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.
Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.