Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

