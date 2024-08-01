YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

