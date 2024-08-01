YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.490-2.620 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.