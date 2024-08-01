YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.490-2.620 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YETI Stock Performance
Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
