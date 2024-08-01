Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE YUM opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after buying an additional 1,362,813 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,534,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,831,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

