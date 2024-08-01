Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 191,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

