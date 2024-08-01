Zacks Research Comments on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.09 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.