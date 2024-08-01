Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,458. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

