Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Shares of PAYC opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,458. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

