Zacks Research Weighs in on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.