Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $315.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $351.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.31. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

