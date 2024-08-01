ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

