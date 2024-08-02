10,270 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $13,467,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.77.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. CS Disco’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

