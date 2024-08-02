11,180 Shares in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

SGHT opened at $7.42 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

