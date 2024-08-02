14,078 Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

