14,409 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 230,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.