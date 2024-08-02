14,703 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YINN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

