17,250 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 9,603.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Trading Down 0.1 %

PSO stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

