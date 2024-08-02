1,783 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.7 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $215.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

