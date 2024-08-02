18,587 Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FMNB. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,307 shares of company stock valued at $28,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.