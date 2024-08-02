1,873 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

