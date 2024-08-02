19,360 Shares in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MERC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercer International

Mercer International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.