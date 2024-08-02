19,395 Shares in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

