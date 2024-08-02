1st Source Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday.

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

