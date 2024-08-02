21,464 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

