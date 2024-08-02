21,544 Shares in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 79.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 138,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 373,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Lifecore Biomedical Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

