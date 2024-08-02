22,657 Shares in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in IBEX by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

IBEX opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $300.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

