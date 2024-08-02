25,370 Shares in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Vito Priore sold 598,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $2,129,545.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,752,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,651.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,153. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Priority Technology Stock Down 13.3 %

PRTH opened at $5.14 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.